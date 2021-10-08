Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECHO. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 307,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.