easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $900.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. AlphaValue lowered easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

