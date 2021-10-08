Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Truist

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price upped by Truist from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTE. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

ESTE stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $885.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

