EAM Investors LLC Sells 14,751 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Joint by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $850,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 1,815.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

