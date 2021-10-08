EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 96,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

FPI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $377.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

