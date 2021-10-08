EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,297,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $5.33 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

