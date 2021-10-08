EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.23% of CalAmp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.