e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $128.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00330242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,205 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,943 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

