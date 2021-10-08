DZ Bank Downgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

SSREF stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

