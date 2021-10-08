Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Increased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 55.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

