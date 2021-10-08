Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ducommun by 31.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $603.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.