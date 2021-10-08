DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.83.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

