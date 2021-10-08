DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DTM opened at $49.02 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.12.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.