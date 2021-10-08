Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California."

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,930,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

