DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $1.96 on Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00227103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00103392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012374 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.