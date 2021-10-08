Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 509 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

LON:DRX opened at GBX 499.41 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 430.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 279.58 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

