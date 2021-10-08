Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 509 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
LON:DRX opened at GBX 499.41 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 430.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 279.58 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
