Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,029 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $239,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. 7,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

