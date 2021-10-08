Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th.

UFS opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,732,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter valued at about $119,135,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $59,015,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

