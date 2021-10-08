DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $39.09

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.09, but opened at $37.01. DMC Global shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 1,051 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $725.22 million, a PE ratio of 276.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares during the last quarter.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

