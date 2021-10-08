DistX Market Cap Hits $22,213.04 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, DistX has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $22,213.04 and $15,384.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00133055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,940.34 or 0.99860017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.92 or 0.06496087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

