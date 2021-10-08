DistX (DISTX) Trading 26.3% Higher This Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. DistX has a total market cap of $17,648.81 and approximately $20,071.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00146115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00091219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,157.80 or 1.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.70 or 0.06415991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

