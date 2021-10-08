Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares traded down 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.99 and last traded at $44.99. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

