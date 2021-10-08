Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $145,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

