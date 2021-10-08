Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Ball worth $137,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

BLL stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

