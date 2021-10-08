Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $135.62 Million Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $135,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in J2 Global by 187.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 37,706.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.