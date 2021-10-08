Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $134.12 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $134,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 220.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

FRT opened at $121.71 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

