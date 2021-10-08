Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $133,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,447,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

