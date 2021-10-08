Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) PT Set at $18.41 by Fundamental Research

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) received a $18.41 target price from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 427.51% from the stock’s current price.

EQOS stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Diginex has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 435.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diginex during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diginex in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

