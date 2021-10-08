DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading 5% Higher

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 8.23 and last traded at 8.22. 207,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,576,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.83.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 8.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

