DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading 5% Higher

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 8.23 and last traded at 8.22. 207,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,576,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.83.
Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 8.48.
About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
