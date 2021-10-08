DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,931 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

