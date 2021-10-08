Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,528 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

DB opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.