Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $140.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

FRT stock opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

