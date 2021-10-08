Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €22.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ARL has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.84 ($26.87).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €29.20 ($34.35) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -23.93.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

