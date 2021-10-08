Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,741 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSA Safety by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MSA opened at $149.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

