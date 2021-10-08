Deutsche Bank AG Sells 231,205 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 68.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 231,205 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after buying an additional 126,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

SEM stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

