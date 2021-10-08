Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

