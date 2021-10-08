Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.65 Million Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

