Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.42 Million Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of OneSpan worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.9% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 498,755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 186.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after buying an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.