Deutsche Bank AG Buys 13,096 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 826,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.