Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 500,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.70% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

