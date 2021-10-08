Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.