DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

