Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report $24.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $93.68 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $4,595,397. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.12. 518,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72 and a beta of 1.87. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

