Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

