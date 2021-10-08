Deckers Outdoor Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.29.

NYSE DECK opened at $376.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.55 and a 200-day moving average of $371.77. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $240.69 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

