Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $263.45 on Major Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $263.45 or 0.00484059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $88.60 million and approximately $734,367.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00142988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.05 or 0.99697217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.78 or 0.06516839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,301 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

