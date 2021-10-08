Dean Capital Management Trims Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 416.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 286.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 96,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,618. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.