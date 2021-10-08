Dean Capital Management Sells 8,331 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Spire makes up 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Spire by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SR. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

SR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,437. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.