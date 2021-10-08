Dean Capital Management Sells 2,251 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,518,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,242,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 319.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

MGLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

