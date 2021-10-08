Dean Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,202 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,710,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,257,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,185. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,271 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

